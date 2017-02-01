ARTHUR T. 'TOM'
BRANDON, 100
WINTER HAVEN - Arthur Thomas Brandon, born May 28, 1916, in Atlanta, GA; passed away peacefully on January 26, 2017, in Winter Haven.
Tom is survived by his daughters Genie McBurnett of Bend, OR, Mary Air of Houston, TX and Sally Brandon of Winter Haven, also six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Tom worked hard for the good of his community, the citrus industry, his church and his country.
A Memorial service will be held for Tom at 11:00 AM Sat. Feb. 4, 2017, at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 201 Kipling Lane, Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Good Shepherd Hospice or a
.
Holy Cross Episcopal Church
201 Kipling Ln
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017