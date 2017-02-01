BETTY ANN
|
SNYDER, 85
12/2/1931 - 1/28/2017
MULBERRY - Betty Ann Snyder, 85, passed away Saturday January 28, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Hospital.
Mrs. Snyder, a native of Miami, moved to Mulberry in 1996.
She is survived by her husband Arthur Snyder, daughters Pamela Lopez, Cynthia Hagans, Dr. (Col.) Lisa Snyder, Pamela Snider, Liliana Stubock, and son George W. Stubock, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her precious fur babies Jilly and Luna.
Mrs. Snyder's joys in life were her family and her faith.
Services to be held at Eastside Baptist Church in Mulberry, Thursday February 2, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. (1310 NE 2nd Street, Mulberry, F1. 33860)
Flowers may be sent to the Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017