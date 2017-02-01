PAULINE 'POLLY'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAULINE "POLLY" BONAR.
BONAR, 84
LAKELAND - Pauline 'Polly' Bonar, retired owner/florist of Polly's Posies passed away at the age of 84, Wednesday January 25, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Hospital after suffering a massive stroke. Born in Mishawaka, Indiana, she moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1976.
She is survived by three children, Vickie (Adron) Humphrey, Micheal (Karen) Scott, Mark Bonar, and a sister Margaret Mabee. She had 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to Seniors First Elder Care and Hospice for all their support through mother's battle with Alzheimer's disease. A private service is planned at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2017