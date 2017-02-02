ANDREW JOHN
BERGER
PLANT CITY - Andrew John Berger passed away Friday, January 20, 2017.
He was born on May 6, 1964 in Tokyo, Japan to Dean and Ann Berger.
He is survived by his husband of 27 years William, brother Michael (Susan), 2 nieces Samantha and Cassidy, his parents, many other loving family members and his 2 Yorkshire Terriers Ollie and Huck.
He enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with his family.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 11:00 am at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 with a reception to follow in the Tribute Center.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2017