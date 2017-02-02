LYNN L.
LAKELAND - Lynn L. DiPinto, 69, went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2017.
She is survived by her husband, Tony; children Karri, Matthew and Marie; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Lynn's memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church, 460 Old Polk City Rd, Lakeland, FL. Lanier Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2017