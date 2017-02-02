JAMES EDWARD "JESS" THORNTON

JAMES 'JESS'
EDWARD
THORNTON

LAKELAND - Jess passed away on January 27, 2017. He was born in Warwick, New York on June 28, 1942.
He loved music, enjoyed golf, and loved spending time with his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Thornton and his beloved Yorkie-Poo pup, Pookie.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 5:00 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel. Donations may be made to the SPCA, 5850 Brannen Rd South Lakeland, FL 33813 and the , 1101 Northchase Parkway SE, Suite 1, Marietta, GA, 30067.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2017
