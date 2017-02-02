Obituary Guest Book View Sign

EDMUND D. 'TED' COVINGTON, Jr.



EDMUND D. 'TED' COVINGTON, Jr.LAKELAND - Edmund D. 'Ted' Covington, Jr., a well-respected member of the Lakeland community, passed away on January 25, 2017. Mr. Covington was born in Plant City in 1920 to Ted Covington, Sr. and Mariah Gregory Covington. He was a high school athlete and president of his senior class at Plant City High School. He attended the University of Florida where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and a pioneer sports broadcaster for WRUF. His education was interrupted by WWII . He volunteered for the First Cavalry Division of the Army and served as a field artillery officer in the Pacific for three years. He was awarded many combat medals, including two Air Medals and two Bronze Stars with oak leaf clusters. Mr. Covington loved to tell stories about his time in the military.After the war, he completed his degree at UF and moved to Lakeland to help start WONN radio station, where he worked as an announcer, producer, and business manager for ten years. He later joined Prudential Insurance and became an award-winning agent. He retired from Prudential in the 1990s. He continued his military service as an active Army Reservist and retired as a Bird Colonel after over 30 years of service to his country.Mr. Covington married Laura Foote of Jacksonville, Florida in 1942. They shared 50 years together and had six children. Surviving children are Susan Sullivan (John) of Orlando, Becky Calder (Jeff) of Atlanta, Cindy Covington of Rockledge, and Laurie Phillips (Kelly) of Boca Raton. He is also survived by his brother, Harrison Covington of Tampa and his sister, Barbara Ann Sutton of Orlando. Mr. Covington was predeceased by his wife, Laura; his son, Bill Covington (Debbie) of Carrollton, GA; and his daughter Kay Crowder (Donnie) of Gotha. He had eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was a dedicated family-man and was well-loved by everyone.He is perhaps best known for his work as a Gator football announcer, providing color commentary for the legendary Otis Boggs over several decades. He was an avid Gator fan, an outdoorsman, and a pretty good tennis player. His friends and family will miss his quick wit, his keen sense of humor, and his colorful stories about living during a special time in Florida history.He was an active member of St. David's Episcopal Church for over 60 years, from the first year it was founded until the time of his death. He served as a Lector, Vestryman and Senior Warden.The memorial service will be February 11 at 11:00 a.m. at St. David's Episcopal Church.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Honor Flight.Ted left a request that everyone commit a random act of kindness in his memory. Religious Service Information St David's Episcopal Church

145 E Edgewood Dr

Lakeland, FL 33803

