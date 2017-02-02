ERVIN EUGENE 'BUTCH'
CAYSON
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Ervin Cayson was a lifelong resident of Lake Ship. He passed away February 1, 2017, at his mother's residence.
He was preceded in death by his father Roy H. Cayson; brother Robert D. Cayson. He is survived by his mother Ethel S. Dehart; daughter Crystal Dowdy (Joe), son Eric Cayson (Heather), his brother-in-law Barry Cayson (Tracy), along with 4 grandchildren: Rayn, Bradley and Eian Cayson and Skyla Dowdy.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2017