ELIZABETH 'BETH' McSWAIN, 71
LAKELAND - Miss Linna Elizabeth 'Beth' McSwain, 71, passed away January 30, 2017 in Lakeland, FL.
Miss McSwain was born December 3, 1945 in Lakeland, FL and spent her early years in Fort Meade where she attended Fort Meade High School. After high school, she went on to receive her CNA degree and spent 40 years as a personal care assistant at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, the same facility where she was born and passed away.
Miss McSwain was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Albert McSwain, Jr. and Helen Joyce Huggins McSwain Cook.
She is survived by her siblings, Ann Cowart and husband Ernest, Winder, GA, Linda Russ and husband David, Fort Meade, FL, Sam A. McSwain, III and wife Peggy, Lakeland, FL, Pat Miller and husband Randy, Plant City, FL; and best friend, Mary Chettle and husband Randy, Lakeland, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2017 in the chapel of Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, 863-285-8171.
Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade
945 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
(863) 285-8171
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2017