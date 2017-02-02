ANELIA P.

BAKER, 64



WINTER HAVEN - Ms. Anelia P. Baker, age 64, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at her home.

She was born April 16, 1952 in Miami, FL. to Richard & Mary Baker. She was a resident of the area for many years coming from Arizona where she taught school at St. Peters on the Pima Indian Reservation. Anelia grad-uated with a Bachelors from University of Florida and then her Master's from the University of Arizona. She was a Para Professional for Polk County Schools for 25 years and a retired Lab Assistant for Polk Community College. Anelia loved her cats and enjoyed being with friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents.

Anelia is survived by her many, many friends, students, teachers, parents and faculty.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ms. Anelia Baker's name to: The Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Rd., Winter Haven, FL. 33884.

A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, February 4th at Kersey Funeral Home.



