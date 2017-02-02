JACQUELINE ELAINE MOORE

  • "Sorry for your loss, may God loving arms give you comfort..."
    - Julia McGriff
  • "To the Moore Family you all are in my thoughts and..."
    - Maria D.
  • "To my cousin Earl and family, I know how close you and..."
    - Robbie McCoy
  • "Dear Earl, We are so sorry! We know you miss Jacquie very..."
    - Jim and Sue Baker
  • "Bro. Earl, We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying..."
    - Ruth Maloy

JACQUELINE ELAINE MOORE, 61
Co-Owner Westside
Auto Repair

LAKELAND - Jacqueline E. Moore passed away on January 28, 2017 at LRMC.
Mrs. Moore was born Aug. 29, 1955 in Haines City, FL where she was a resident for 17 years before marrying and relocating to Lakeland, FL. She retired from Polk County Utilities after 20 years of service and worked with her husband as an Office Manager & Co-Owner of Westside Auto Repair.
She was a devoted, loving mother & wife. As a Christian, she attended the Family Worship Center (Lakeland).
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Earl Moore; her two children, Earl Moore, Jr. and Pamela Moore; her siblings, a host of other relatives and friends, 2 grandchildren, Jason Moore and Deja Moore.
Funeral Services will be held 11 A.M., Saturday at Family Worship Center (Lakeland). Interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.

Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2017
