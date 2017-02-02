Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JACQUELINE ELAINE MOORE, 61

Co-Owner Westside

Auto Repair



LAKELAND - Jacqueline E. Moore passed away on January 28, 2017 at LRMC.

Mrs. Moore was born Aug. 29, 1955 in Haines City, FL where she was a resident for 17 years before marrying and relocating to Lakeland, FL. She retired from Polk County Utilities after 20 years of service and worked with her husband as an Office Manager & Co-Owner of Westside Auto Repair.

She was a devoted, loving mother & wife. As a Christian, she attended the Family Worship Center (Lakeland).

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Earl Moore; her two children, Earl Moore, Jr. and Pamela Moore; her siblings, a host of other relatives and friends, 2 grandchildren, Jason Moore and Deja Moore.

Funeral Services will be held 11 A.M., Saturday at Family Worship Center (Lakeland). Interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.







JACQUELINE ELAINE MOORE, 61Co-Owner WestsideAuto RepairLAKELAND - Jacqueline E. Moore passed away on January 28, 2017 at LRMC.Mrs. Moore was born Aug. 29, 1955 in Haines City, FL where she was a resident for 17 years before marrying and relocating to Lakeland, FL. She retired from Polk County Utilities after 20 years of service and worked with her husband as an Office Manager & Co-Owner of Westside Auto Repair.She was a devoted, loving mother & wife. As a Christian, she attended the Family Worship Center (Lakeland).She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Earl Moore; her two children, Earl Moore, Jr. and Pamela Moore; her siblings, a host of other relatives and friends, 2 grandchildren, Jason Moore and Deja Moore.Funeral Services will be held 11 A.M., Saturday at Family Worship Center (Lakeland). Interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens. Funeral Home Oldham Funeral Home

1537 Kettles Ave

Lakeland , FL 33805

(863) 683-2419 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com