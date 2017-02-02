JACQUELINE ELAINE MOORE, 61
Co-Owner Westside
Auto Repair
LAKELAND - Jacqueline E. Moore passed away on January 28, 2017 at LRMC.
Mrs. Moore was born Aug. 29, 1955 in Haines City, FL where she was a resident for 17 years before marrying and relocating to Lakeland, FL. She retired from Polk County Utilities after 20 years of service and worked with her husband as an Office Manager & Co-Owner of Westside Auto Repair.
She was a devoted, loving mother & wife. As a Christian, she attended the Family Worship Center (Lakeland).
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Earl Moore; her two children, Earl Moore, Jr. and Pamela Moore; her siblings, a host of other relatives and friends, 2 grandchildren, Jason Moore and Deja Moore.
Funeral Services will be held 11 A.M., Saturday at Family Worship Center (Lakeland). Interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Oldham Funeral Home
1537 Kettles Ave
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 683-2419
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2017