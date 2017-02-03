COLONEL JOSEPH F. SALMON,
USA (Retired)
'Joe' 78
DAVENPORT, On Monday, January 30th, Joe died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his wife and dogs, as he had hoped.
Joe was born in Chattanooga, TN, the son of Frank and Mary Salmon (deceased).
Joe served 24 years in the US Army, traveling to Germany, Viet Nam, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Israel, and multiple sites in the US. Joe served at the Pentagan twice, with one tour with the Joint Chiefs.
Joe loved and is survived by his wife and partner of 22 years, Roberta (Bert) Salmon, of Davenport, FL.
Joe had two children by a previous marriage. Joe loved and was extremely proud of his daughter, Jennifer Vorsteg (Salmon)
and husband, Jimmy, of Ellicott City, MD. He also took pride in and loved his son, Jeffrey Salmon and his wife Christine of South Riding, VA. Joe also leaves his stepson, whom he treated so well, Bill Henritze and his wife,
Renee of Orlando, FL. Renee cared for Joe the last 13 months of his life and they became fast friends and political allies. A memorial service, and inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery, will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Joe asked that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or your local SPCA.
We are sure that Joe is now in heaven, whole and healthy, surrounded by his parents and all the dogs he has loved through the years.
