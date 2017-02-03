GRACIE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gracie Woodard.
WOODARD
LAKELAND - Gracie Woodard died Monday, the 30th of January at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
She was born on November 3, 1958 in Bartow, Florida.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Rogers; Daughters, Christy and Jessica Rogers; 3 sisters and 9 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is being held at Christ Memoriam Baptist Church, 2929 Hardin Combee Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801 on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2017