NAN S. MASON
RALEIGH, NC - Nan S. Mason, 59, and Water Mill, NY, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 31, 2017 with her beloved children and husband by her side.
She was born March 19, 1957 in Winter Haven, Florida to Harvey and Mary Ann Schock Snively.
Nan, always known for her infectious smile and good humor, was a graduate of Clemson University where she was a member of the CHI OMEGA sorority.
She worked as a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines and United Airlines. Nan was a longtime member of the Junior League in New York and Washington, DC.
She was a devoted and loving wife and mother for many years before teaching pre-school at North Raleigh United Methodist Church, where she also was a member.
A memorial service celebrating Nan's life will be held at 2 pm Saturday, February 4th at North Raleigh United Methodist Church, 8501 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her beloved husband, of 24 years, James K. Mason; a daughter, Caroline E. Mason; a son, James C. Mason; her mother and father; two sisters, Patti Herndon of Winter Haven, Fl. and Meg Strang and husband, John of Winter Haven, Fl.; a brother, Pete Snively and wife, Missie of Winter Haven, Fl; an aunt, Sue Botkin of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.; her dearest Lucy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends that she has touched over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nan's memory may be made to Mercy Ships, P.O. Box 2020 Garden Valley, Texas 75771.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2017