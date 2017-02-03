CYNTHIA ANN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Ann Schweitzer.
SCHWEITZER
LAKELAND- Cynthia Ann Schweitzer, born September 16, 1962 went home to God on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Cynthia was an angel on earth and now in heaven with her father Max Schweitzer.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Schweitzer, her sister, Karen Tournade(Mike), her brothers Jim Schweitzer(Darlene), Greg Schweitzer(Pat), and Rob Schweitzer; 7 nieces and 8 grand-nephews and nieces.
Cynthia also leaves behind her beloved family at her home at Washington Square in Titusville, FL.
Blessed Are The Pure in Heart, for they Shall See God! Matthew 5:3-12 - The Beatitudes
Published in Ledger from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2017