ELIZABETH J.

DANIEL



HUNTSVILLE, - Elizabeth Juanita Daniel died February 1, 2017 following a lengthy illness. She was 88 years old.

Born January 3, 1929, she was a longtime resident of Winter Haven, FL, having moved to northern AL in 2012. She was a homemaker until her children were grown, and then worked in the insurance business.

She was an active member of Central Church of Christ, Winter Haven.

Ms. Daniel is survived by her daughters; Candace Campbell, Seattle, WA; Glee Doughty(Don) and Susan Campbell of Madison, AL; Renda Campbell, Huntsville, AL; and Tricia Studd, Fort Walton Beach, FL; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Her parents Zuma and Able Daniel, her siblings Athey Daniel, Ray Daniel, Minnie Lee Hudson, Olene Grubbs, Dale Daniel, and Bernard Daniel, and her husband of 39 years Ren Campbell, Jr. preceded her in death.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 5 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. at Steel's Family Funeral Services, Winter Haven. Graveside service will be at 11a.m. on Monday, February 6 at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven.



