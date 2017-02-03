In Memory of

BETTY L

SHERROD



7/18/1926 - 2/3/2016



Betty was a life-long resident of FL, born in Brewster and living most of her life in the Old Chicora, Mulberry and Ruskin areas.

She was predeceased by parents William R and Maude T Hutchinson, husband Ernest, sons David and Doyle, sisters Mabel and Mary Alice and brother William.

She is survived by son Duane, sister Muriel Hooks, grand-daughter Robyn, and many nieces and nephews.

She is lovingly remembered as a devoted mother and someone who got joy from cooking and sharing her meals with others. She is also dearly remembered for her humor and mischievous wit and ways.



