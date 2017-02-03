In Memory of
BETTY L
SHERROD
7/18/1926 - 2/3/2016
Betty was a life-long resident of FL, born in Brewster and living most of her life in the Old Chicora, Mulberry and Ruskin areas.
She was predeceased by parents William R and Maude T Hutchinson, husband Ernest, sons David and Doyle, sisters Mabel and Mary Alice and brother William.
She is survived by son Duane, sister Muriel Hooks, grand-daughter Robyn, and many nieces and nephews.
She is lovingly remembered as a devoted mother and someone who got joy from cooking and sharing her meals with others. She is also dearly remembered for her humor and mischievous wit and ways.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2017