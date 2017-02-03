Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARY FAYE SCOTT



WINTER HAVEN - Mary Faye Scott (nÃ©e Hurst), died on January 30, 2017 after a brief hospitalization for congestive heart failure. She was 78.

Mary Faye was born on April 7, 1938 in Homestead, Florida to John and Winnell Hurst. The family moved to Tampa, Florida when Mary Faye began school. Mary Faye, her parents and siblings later moved to Auburndale, Florida where she graduated from Auburndale High School. She later graduated from Polk Community College, attended the University of South Florida, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from St. Leo University with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. She later earned her Master's degree in Counseling from Liberty University. Mary Faye was credentialed as a Certified Prevention Professional and a Certified Mental Health Professional and dedicated her decades-long professional career to children and family counseling, and advocacy.

Mary Faye was employed as a counselor with Tri-County Human Services and spent several years of her career as the Alpha counselor and prevention specialist at Woodlawn Elementary School in Sebring, Florida. Since retirement, Mary Faye continued her passion for advocating children's rights as a volunteer in the Guardian Ad Litem Program of the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of the State of Florida.

Throughout her life, Mary Faye spent countless hours in volunteerism. She was an active member of the Greater Winter Haven Democratic Club and the Auburndale Area Democratic Club. She was a member of the Woman to Woman Support group and was active for many years in the Junior Woman's Club of Winter Haven. She served as President of the Junior Woman's Club and filled many other roles, including Chairman of the Miss Winter Haven Scholarship Pageant and chaperone to many former Miss Winter Havens as they began their journey through the Miss America Scholarship Program.

Mary Faye loved spending time with her many friends, and especially enjoyed her years spent with fellow spring training ushers and colleagues with the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians baseball teams. She loved their time together as they traveled throughout the years to Boston and Cleveland to attend games. Mary Faye particularly loved their antics as they appeared on-air on the plaza at the Today Show, as well as her honor of throwing the ceremonial first ball at a regular season Cleveland Indians game.

Mary Faye was also an ardent Gator Fan and attended Gator games with her father, her husband and children for many years.

Mary Faye was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Auburndale where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years, and sang in the church choir.

However, she and her husband, the late Sam Scott, considered their greatest accomplishment in life to be their two children, Beth and Scott. They as parents were active in supporting their children's school and music activities as they grew up. Mary Faye and Sam Scott served on school Band Boards as officers, and served in leadership roles in scouting and other activities throughout their children's school years, saying they thought as parents it was very important to be active in their children's lives during the formative years.

Mary Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Scott and their beloved dog, Scruffy; parents Winnell and John Virgil Hurst; grandparents Charles and Donie Cooley, and Lollie Melissa Lamb Hurst and John Virgil Hurst; and brother, John (Johnny) Virgil Hurst, Junior. She is survived by her two children, son Samuel R. (Scotty) Scott, Jr. (Alison), Tampa, Florida, daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Scott, Sacramento, California; grandchildren Samuel Scott, III and twins Mason and Tucker Scott; sister, Donnie Lee Kriston (Bill), Winter Haven, Florida; and brother, Tom Hurst (Dee), Bradenton, Florida.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, February 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the First Missionary Baptist in Auburndale, Florida. A visitation and viewing will be held at the church just prior to the funeral service, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Mary Faye will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Sam Scott, and Scruffy, in Farmville, Virginia.



