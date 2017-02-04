JEANETTE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANETTE STULTS.
STULTS
WINTER HAVEN, - Jeanette Stults of Winter Haven, FL, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale. She was 95.
A native of Florence, Alabama, born December 6, 1921 to Hosea and Veda Painter Smith, Jeanette first moved to Winter Haven from 1955 thru 1959, and moved back to Winter Haven in 1999 from Daytona Beach, FL. She was a Homemaker, and member of Central Church of Christ.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Gentry Monroe Stults, and her son Dennis Wayne Stults. She is survived by her daughter Debbie King (Bruce) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 AM Monday, February 6, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Rolling Hills Cemetery. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Dora Christian Academy-Stults Media Center, in Mount Dora, FL.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2017