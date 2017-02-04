DANNY
KIRKMAN, 53
Danny Kirkman, 53, of Lakeland passed away early morning January 31, 2017. He was an incredible son and husband, loving father, and fantastic Panpa.
He was born August 8, 1963 in Stoneville, NC. As a child he moved to Lakeland and eventually attended Kathleen High School where he was an active member of the school's marching band until he graduated in 1981. Danny worked as a graphic designer for Watkins Motor Lines starting in 1997, and continued with Watkins until FedEx purchased the company in 2006. He has remained with FedEx to this day, and even earned the title of Sr. Marketing Specialist.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Janie Fitzgerald.
He has survived by his father, Howard Fitzgerald; Wife of 29 years, Cindy Moffitt Kirkman; Children, Shelby Hanselman (Larz) and Chad Kirkman; and granddaughter, Colbie Hanselman. Danny has also survived by one brother, Randy Kirkman (June) of Madison, NC and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Danny was a loving family man, loyal friend, and dedicated co-worker who was best known for his sense of humor and larger-than-life personality. He loved spending time with family, frequented comic stores and conventions, and was a major movie buff, music aficionado, gifted artist, and talented writer writing as ' The Panther' in a popular blog on Facebook.
Danny never met a stranger and had countless friends far and wide. Our hearts are broken, but he will always be with us.
Please join the family in celebrating....
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for our Hero, Tuesday February 7, 2017, at 5 pm
First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 72 Lake Morton Dr., Lakeland.
Superhero and Sci-Fi shirts are welcome!
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2017