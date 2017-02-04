JOANN FOWLER
LAKELAND - Joann Fowler, 80, passed away February 1, 2017 at Highlands Lake Center.
She was born in Starke, FL on March 8, 1936 to Joseph & Fern(Bowers) Norman.
Joann moved to Lakeland two years ago from Mulberry. She was a secretary for the Duval County School Board, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband John L. Fowler and sons Steve O'Steen and Ron O'Steen.
She is survived by son Rick(Cindy) O'Steen; granddaughters Jericha & Savannah; grandsons Jimmy, Jr. and Geno; daughter-in-law Kathy O'Steen.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 6, 2017 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Seigler Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Condolences may be set to the family@seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have bee entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2017