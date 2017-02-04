CHARLES 'CHUCK'
|
F. HUGHES
LAKLAND - Charles 'Chuck' Hughes, 96, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at LRMC.
Chuck was born in Corry, PA on November 16, 1920. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (WWII).
He was an insurance salesman for American General and of the Baptist Faith.
In retirement Chuck was a bagger at the Southgate Publix for several years.
He is proceeded in death by his first wife Clarice L. Hughes; son & daughter-in-law Jack & Teresa (Snapp) Hughes; son Ron Hughes.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara Hughes; daughter Elaine (Joe) Sanders; daughter-in-law, Janice Hughes; four step-sons Rand Rossier, Ted (Tara) Rossier, Kevin (Eileen) Rossier, Lance (Deborah) Rossier; 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 pm at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family@seiglerfunerhom.net
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL
