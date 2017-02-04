ADAM DENNIS DAVISON
Lakeland - Adam Dennis Davison, 22, passed away suddenly and quietly at his home in Winter Haven on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.
Adam was born August 7, 1994 in Lakeland to Dennis and Denise Davison who reside in Lakeland, Fl. Adam was an aspiring piano tuner and technician who worked with his father in the family business. Adam was a very talented guitar player but also enjoyed playing any instrument he picked up.
He loved and was very proud of his family. Survivors include his parents, Dennis and Denise; maternal grandparents Keith and Sandra Eggert of Fairmont, NC; Paternal grandmother Wilma Coffelt of Huntington, Indiana; sisters Amber (John Wiseman) of Clewiston, Fl; Brittni (Geoff McNett) of Lakeland, Fl; and Chelsea (David Thompson) of Mulberry, Fl. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and 5 nieces and 2 nephews whom he loved dearly and who called him 'Uncle Bubba'.
A memorial service for his family and those whom he called a friend will be held Monday, February 6th at 11 AM at Heritage Baptist Church, 4202 Pipkin Creek Road in Lakeland.
Memorials in his honor may be made to the New Beginnings Transition Center (Tri-County),1255 Gunn Highway, Bartow, FL 33831, or Children's Bible Ministries, Inc. (CBM) 160 Bear Lodge Drive, Townsend, TN 37882.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2017