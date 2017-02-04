ROY W.
FUSSELL
CATTLE RANCHER
BARTOW - Roy W. Fussell, age 74, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017 at his home with family.
Mr. Fussell was born February 14, 1942 in Lakeland to George and Thelma (Judy) Fussell.
He was a lifetime Polk County resident and of the Baptist Faith.
Roy graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1961 when in school he was involved in FFA and Polk County Star Farmer.
He was member of the Polk County Cattlemen's, Polk County Farm Bureau and Florida Cattlemen's Association.
Roy enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Roy is survived by his loving family. Wife of 54 years, Gloria Fussell; son, Michael (Marie) Fussell both of Bartow; brother, Clifton Fussell of Polk City; 2 grandsons, George Wesley Fussell & Reed Adam Fussell.
In lieu of flowers the family request's donation in Mr. Fussell's name to: Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale, Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33881.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, February 6, 2017 at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Polk City.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2017