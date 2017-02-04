Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PABLO JESUS FALCON RODRIGUES. View Sign

PABLO JESUS

FALCON

RODRIGUES



Lakeland - Pablo Jesus Falcon Rodrigues, 94, passed away Feb. 2, 2017. He was surrounded by his family

Pablo was born in Cuba on Jan. 25, 1923, to the late Paco Falcon and Carment Rodrigues.

He worked in agriculture his whole life. He took pride in being a wonderful father, son, husband, grandfather and friend. His family was his whole life and seeing them together was what brought him the most joy. A perfect evening to him was spent with his wife, children, grand kids and friends around the dinner table and then followed by a good game of dominos.

He touched so many lives with his kind heart and warm soul. He fought hard against the communist takeover in Cuba and brought his family to live in the United States in pursuit of a better future. His entire family is forever grateful to him for all of his sacrifices and hard work. We will forever miss you and love you.

Pablo was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Edelia Falcon; his son, Mario Falcon; his daughter, Miriam Bazail; sisters, Luisa, Felicia and Josefina Falcon; brothers, Manuel, Marcelino and Juan Falcon.

He is survived by his children, Damaso Pablo Falcon and Leonor Falcon; siblings, Juana Eluminda Falcon, Blanca Nieve Falcon, Carmen Falcon and Miguel Falcon; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday Feb. 5th from 10-12pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park.



Funeral Home Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel

1727 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 688-7679 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com