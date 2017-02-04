PABLO JESUS
|
FALCON
RODRIGUES
Lakeland - Pablo Jesus Falcon Rodrigues, 94, passed away Feb. 2, 2017. He was surrounded by his family
Pablo was born in Cuba on Jan. 25, 1923, to the late Paco Falcon and Carment Rodrigues.
He worked in agriculture his whole life. He took pride in being a wonderful father, son, husband, grandfather and friend. His family was his whole life and seeing them together was what brought him the most joy. A perfect evening to him was spent with his wife, children, grand kids and friends around the dinner table and then followed by a good game of dominos.
He touched so many lives with his kind heart and warm soul. He fought hard against the communist takeover in Cuba and brought his family to live in the United States in pursuit of a better future. His entire family is forever grateful to him for all of his sacrifices and hard work. We will forever miss you and love you.
Pablo was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Edelia Falcon; his son, Mario Falcon; his daughter, Miriam Bazail; sisters, Luisa, Felicia and Josefina Falcon; brothers, Manuel, Marcelino and Juan Falcon.
He is survived by his children, Damaso Pablo Falcon and Leonor Falcon; siblings, Juana Eluminda Falcon, Blanca Nieve Falcon, Carmen Falcon and Miguel Falcon; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday Feb. 5th from 10-12pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park.
