JOHN F. X.
DeLUCA
LAKELAND - John F. X. DeLuca, age 89, passed away, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 in Lakeland. Born December 11, 1927 in Richmond Hill, NY, he was the son of the late Spartico and Mary (Egan) DeLuca.
John retired from the Long Island Railroad, where he was a conductor for many years. He belonged to the Heart of the Father Ministry in Lakeland and attended the Shoresh-David Messianic Synagogue. Mr. DeLuca was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII. He is preceded in death by his wife Anna DeLuca and survived by two sons: John F. DeLuca, Jr., James F. DeLuca, his three sisters: Theodora Harrison, Norma Guida, Audrey Porcella. He also leaves behind his first cousin Virginia Blanchard Carrera and his grandson Nicholas DeLuca. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 5th from 2pm to 4pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Monday, February 6th at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel. Condolences to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2017