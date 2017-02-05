JEAN WILLIAMS
BROWN, 78
LAKELAND - Jean Williams Brown, 78, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born July 14, 1938 to the late Davis and Claudia Williams. Born and raised near Spring Hope, North Carolina, she recently moved to a former hometown in Florida to be closer to her children. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Joseph Brown and brother Earl Dean Williams.
Jean never met a stranger. Her occupation was in the Insurance Industry. She was a gypsy who moved her family back and forth across the U.S. as husband Bill performed contract work in the Aerospace Industry. Besides North Carolina, she resided at times in North, South and Central Florida, Washington, New Jersey, and Kentucky. She doted on her grandchildren.
She leaves to cherish her memory her two sisters: Lois Williams Wood of Knightdale, North Carolina, and Barbara Williams Manning of Nashville, North Carolina, four children: Sharon Britt of Tampa, Florida, Kelly Britt of St. Petersburg, Florida, Jeff Britt and his wife Eden of Tucson, Arizona, Missy Drescher and her husband Andy of Powder Springs, Georgia, four grandchildren: Shannon Leigh Love, Carson Scott Britt, Giselle Emma Britt and Piper Delaney Serenci.
The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church of Spring Hope.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2017