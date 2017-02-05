PENELOPE
KIRKHAM PINSON
1915 - 2017
LAKELAND - Born on a farm in Holliston, Mass., Penelope Pinson devoted her life to children, as a teacher, editor at Parent's Magazine, and at age 40, a mother. Penelope loved music and nature and working in the earth. She enjoyed a small garden on Park Hill Avenue and for her last 17 years, the quiet beauty of Lake Hunter. As a young woman, she came to New York City to work in publishing and met her husband, Paul, after the war. There, they made a home for more than 30 years and raised their son. In 1978, they moved to Lakeland, his boyhood home. Here, she taught remedial reading and volunteered at the library and Arts on the Park. Paul died in 2001.
Penelope passed peacefully on Jan. 28 and is survived by her son, Anthony and his wife, Kate, grandsons Alex and Spen-cer, Alex's wife Ellen, and great granddaughter Har-per, whom she met and loved for more than a year. Penelope will be buried beside Paul near Harper's home, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
