STELLA HILL NELSON DARBY

STELLA HILL
NELSON DARBY, 90

LAKELAND - Stella Darby left her earthly home on January 17, 2017. She passed away at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born in Mulberry, Florida, Stella was a homemaker, Mother, and office worker.
She is survived by four daughters: Sarah Ellis, Spartanburg, SC, Amy VanMiddlesworth, Lakeland, Laura Pryor, Woodstock, GA, Lois Parker, Hattiesburg, MS; a sister, Anna Flanagan, Lakeland; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Stella's request, there will be no service held.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2017
