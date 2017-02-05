CAROLYN
|
ANN BAUER
Arlington, VA - Ann Bauer, 79, was born November 14, 1937 in Lakeland, Florida, and was welcomed into the arms of her Savior the evening of January 30, 2017 at the Sunrise of Arlington in Arlington, Virginia.
She will watch over from above her daughter, Lisa Bauer Wackler (Ted) and son, Gregory Allen Bauer (Cindy). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Gretchen Wackler, Molly Wackler, Leo Wackler and Mathew Douglas (Kristen).
She loved her family and cherished the time she had with each of her children and their children. There are scores of friends she will miss, and who will surely miss her.
She was a life-long Florida Gator fan and touched many lives through her volunteer work as a chaperone for too many high school band and dance team trips to count. She will always be remembered for her warm smile and infectious laugh that anyone who knew her, experienced.
Visitation will be held at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland, FL on Thursday, February 9th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 am at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, Florida.
The family appreciates the outpouring of sympathy and expression of love and requests that any memorials in memory of Ann's life and accomplishments be made to the University of Florida Alzheimer's Research Center at PO Box 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610 or through the link at https://www.facebook.com/Memorial-for-Ann-Bauer-250671012040794/.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2017