WILLA JEAN LeBLANC, 75
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLA JEAN LeBLANC.
LAKELAND - Willa Jean LeBlanc, 75, passed away January 26, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Jean loved traveling, socializing, garage sales, spending time with close family members and friends. She worked in Real Estate as an Agent and Broker and later worked at Macy's in sales.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Sally Foster and sister Henrietta Foster Lucas and is survived by her sister June Foster PoGorzelski, Georgetown, TX; Life Partner Dave Patrick; children Tony (Tracie) Johnson, Krisy Adams and granddaughter Alisha Adams, stepchildren; Brenda (Glen) Morse, Ike Patrick (Dana) Patrick, Craig Patrick and significant other Kim Ford; 7 step grandchildren; 7 step great grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.
Please make donations to Cornerstone Hospice, Salvation Army or the SPCA of Florida.
A celebration of life with close friends and family will be held on a later date.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2017