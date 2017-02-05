FRANCES
|
NOVETTA BROWN
LAKELAND - Frances N. Brown, 96, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.
She was born in Heard County, GA where she grew up living on a farm. Frances became a Christian at the age of 15 and was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Newnan, GA.
She married Clellan Brown on June 20, 1942 and later moved to Lakeland, FL with their two daughters.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Clellan Brown.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters; Novetta (Dave) Smith, Sharon Keene; sister, Irene Arnold; grandchildren, Corey Tilton, Lea (Greg) Hawkins, David (Lacey) Smith, Marnie (Chris) King, Terica (Jason) Moore, Clayton (Tonya) Keene; 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be Monday, 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, 10:00 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens.
