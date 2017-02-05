LUCILLE V,
(PEALE) GOODEN
WINTER HAVEN -
Lucille V. (Peale) Gooden passed away on February 1st. She was 94 years old.
Lucille was born and grew up in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She worked as a bomber tire inspector in Akron Ohio during World War II and was an accomplished saleswoman for Tupperware for over a decade.
She was known for her remarkable sense of humor and storytelling. She moved to Winter Haven, Florida in 1989 to be near her son where she loved spending time with her grandchildren and tending her yard and garden.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents John Bernard and Mary Pettit Peale, her husband Vernon William Gooden, her brothers Walter, Marshall, William, and Charles 'Bobby,' and her sister Lillian 'June' Sipe.
She is survived by a sister Alice O'Roark, a brother Pat Peale, her son Gregory P. Gooden, grandchildren Eric Gooden and Casey Gooden, and a great granddaughter Adeline Rose Martin.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2017