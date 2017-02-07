JAMES 'RUDY'
SEARCY, 61
WINTER HAVEN - James 'Rudy' Searcy, 61, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
Rudy was born to June E. Livingston and J. Rudy Searcy, Sr. in Winter Haven, FL, April 16, 1955 and was a lifelong resident of Winter Haven. Rudy was previously employed as a horticulturist at Cypress Gardens for many years. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited.
He is preceded in death by: his mother and father and a nephew, James Blake Searcy.
He is survived by: his brothers, David (Patty) of Winter Haven, Phil (Sandy) of Wallingford, CT and Gary (Terri) of Tampa, FL; nephews, Sean, Evan, Troy and Aaron Searcy; and a niece, Chelsey Lockhart; as well as extended family and friends throughout Florida.
A Private family service will be held at a later date.
Donations in Rudy's name can be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL and /or Meals on Wheels, 6th Street, Winter Haven. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2017