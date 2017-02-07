JOAN ALICE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN ALICE GARNETT LAKELAND.
GARNETT
LAKELAND, Joan Alice Garnett passed away on February 2, 2017 at the age of 84 years young.
Born in South Berwick, Maine, she was the daughter of Richard and Celia (Caswell) Gough.
Joan was married to Gerry Leslie Garnette on July 7, 1951 at the 2nd Christian Congregation Church in Kittery, Maine. They were married 56 years until Gerry passed away in 2007.
Joan leaves behind three daughters who will miss her tremendously; Wanda (David) Conte of Rye, NH, Bonnie (Richard) Powell of Lakeland, FL and Dianne (Michael) Killen of Pagosa Springs, CO.
Joan is the grandmother of David Syphers & Kristy (John) Syphers Cole ; Great-Grandmother of Haile Hamlett, Bradyn Syphers, Chloey & Kieran Cole.
Joan enjoyed traveling, golf, and her constant companion Maltese, Dandy Duke. Joan has enjoyed many years of memories with her wonderful friends of Skyview Estates.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Skyview Estates Clubhouse, Lakeland, FL at 11 am on Saturday, February 11th. The family is honored to have lifetime friend and Minister Reverand William Baran.
Arrangements being made by Schindler Funeral Home, Gowanda, NY.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2017