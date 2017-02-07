JESSE 'DAVID' THORNTON, JR., 70
LAKE WALES - Jesse 'David' Thornton, Jr., 70, entered into eternity surrounded by those he loved most on Saturday, February 4, after a brief illness. He decided that if he wasn't able to sit up and argue politics with his daughter or take his grandchildren fishing, he may as well go on to heaven to be with his son, Jay, and his best friend, Dexter.
David was born on June 28, 1946 in Medulla, Florida to Jesse Thornton, Sr., and Sina England Thornton. He was raised, however, by Edward Turner and Mabel Polk.
David graduated from Mulberry High School in 1965. On May 2, 1969, he made the best decision of this life and married his 'Mustang Sally', Willie Mae Cullins, with whom he enjoyed 48 years of marriage.
He is also survived by two daughters, one grandson and granddaughter in-law, two granddaughters, and two great-granddaughters.
If you knew David, you already know all about his daughter Kimberly Nygren (Matt) because he never tired of bragging about her. Though not his by birth, his other daughter, Yvonne Spooner (Mike), brought him great joy and he was eternally grateful to her for giving him his only grandson, Joshua Thornton (Roxie). A more proud grandfather never walked the earth. He was Bop Bop to Karley and Kelsey, and Paw Paw to Josh, Roxie, Cali and Ramsey.
He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Jay; sisters Evelyn Parker, Ruth Anderson and Myrtle Thornton; and brother Bo Brown.
David was a fisherman and collector of classic cars, trucks and tractors. He could fix or rig anything with duct tape, wire ties and redneck ingenuity. He'll be greatly missed by his surviving brother and sisters and his numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation with the family will be at Seigler Funeral Home in Mulberry from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8 and Funeral Services will also be held at Seigler Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 9.
Interment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Chicora.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation, The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or just do something selfless and awesome for someone else. That's exactly what David would do.
