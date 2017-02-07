ELAINE
GLASSER, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Elaine Glasser, age 85, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017.
She was born June 18, 1931 in Marshall, MN. She was the daughter of Otto W. Swanson and Jeanette Miller Swanson.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her son Doug Glasser.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Wayne Glasser, her children; Mark Glasser, Laurie King and Cheryl Coudron, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:00 am at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens, Auburndale, FL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund. www.kindeyfund.org.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2017