Bartow - Marjorie A. Kelley, age 81, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at her residence in Bartow.
Born June 13, 1935 in Delhi, NY, Mrs. Kelley was a resident of Bartow since 1980, moving from Binghamton, NY.
She was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She was a Senior Secretary for the Polk County Commissioners.
She was a member of the Bartow First Baptist Church. She was a volunteer with the Homebound Ministry at First Baptist Church, Board of Bartow Women's Care Center, member of the Bartow Lioness and Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer.
She was survived by two daughters: Elizabeth A. 'Betty' Gary (Luis Soto) of Daytona Beach, FL and Mary E. Gorman (Joe) of Liverpool, NY; sister: Madelyn Roese of Dallas, TX; brother: Hugh R. Adair of Milford, NY; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church, 410 E. Church Street, Bartow. Memorials may be made to the Women's Care Center of Bartow, P.O. Box 1041, Bartow, 33931. Condolences to family at http://www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com/
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2017