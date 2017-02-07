COLLEEN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for COLLEEN GARDNER LAKELAND - Colleen Rosamond Gardner.
GARDNER
LAKELAND - Colleen Rosamond Gardner, 86, of Lakeland, Florida died on February 2, 2017. Colleen was born on October 2, 1930, in Pretoria, South Africa to Alfred and Audrey Brown. She immigrated to the United States, with her husband and children, in 1970.
Colleen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and was always ready for her next trip.
In addition to managing the household, Colleen was also a very talented seamstress. She shared her talents in the community by making the Lakeland High School cheerleader uniforms for more than 10 years. She also made many bridesmaid dresses for weddings that occurred at First United Methodist Church.
Colleen also worked as the bookkeeper at the Florida Southern College bookstore for many years.
Colleen and her husband, David, loved to travel, and Colleen excelled at trip planning. Their travels took them on numerous vacations throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Africa. Often their children, grandchildren and neighbors accompanied them on the trips.
Colleen loved her church, First United Methodist Church of Lakeland. She was active in many aspects of church life, including the Handbell Ringers and Singers, the Children's Choir Club, the Altar Guild, and for many years, the Children's Clothes Closet.
Colleen was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, David; brother, Alan Brown; and her cherished grandson, Adam Morrison.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Joseph Morrison; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Ruth E Gardner; granddaughters, Colleen and Claire Morrison; and several nieces and nephews.
Colleen's family would like to thank Mary Nichols and Christi Thomas, for the wonderful care they provided which allowed Colleen to remain in her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL. Private Interment will be at First United Methodist Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Colleen's honor may be made to the Children's Clothes Closet, First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2017