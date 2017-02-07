HELEN HARRELL GEARIN
WINTER HAVEN -
Helen H. Gearin 74 passed away at her home early morning Friday February 3, 2017 surrounded by her family.
She is the daughter of the late Wes and Ella Harrell.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years Carl Lamar Gearin. Her daughter Cindy and Bill Bertoli. Her son Greg and Kim Gearin. Her daughter Vickie and Don Hightower. Her grandchildren Jason Locke, Curtis Hightower, Joshua MacNicol, Derek Hightower, Daran (Gator) Hightower, Amber Gearin and Ashley Locke. 6 Great-Grandchildren. Her brothers David and Nelvin Harrell, Her sisters Wanda Ray and Shiela Parker.
She was an incredible Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and a wonderful sister. We will forever miss you and love you!
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2017