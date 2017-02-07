Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH DISHONG GRAY. View Sign

RUTH DISHONG

GRAY, 83



HOMELAND - Mrs. Ruth Dishong Gray, 83, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 in Lakeland, FL.

Mrs. Gray was born July 10, 1933 in Fort Meade, FL, and has been a resident of Homeland for 58 years.

She was a homemaker, a 1952 graduate of Fort Meade High School, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Homeland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Dudley Dishong and Bonnie Durrance Dishong; husband, Herbert Amos Gray; daughter, Cherie Denise Gray; granddaughter, Michelle Ogle; brother, Edward Dale Dishong; and sister, Wanda Dishong Smith.

Mrs. Gray is survived by her daughters, Melody Gray Barwick and husband Steve, Lakeland, FL, Bonnie Gray Ashley, Homeland, FL; sons, Herbert Mitchell Gray, Bartow, FL, Eric Dudley Gray, Homeland, FL; sister, Peggy Langston, Fort Meade, FL; grandchildren, Miranda Coyle, Rebecca Mansfield, Denise Ivey, Danna Mansfield, and Steven Barwick; several great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Homeland. Interment will be in Homeland Cemetery.

Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.



