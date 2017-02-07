Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN C. BARNETT. View Sign

JOHN C.

BARNETT, SR



FORT MEADE - Mr. John C. Barnett, Sr., 87, passed away in the early morning of Saturday, February 4, 2017 at his home, and surrounded by his family.

Mr. Barnett was born August 4, 1929 on Sand Mountain Rd. in Fort Meade, FL to his parents, Jesse Ragon Barnett, Sr. and Marguerite Heartsell Barnett. He graduated from Fort Meade High School in 1948 and received his degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Florida in 1952. He maintained his Professional Engineering license for 65 years, and in addition to being an engineer, he was a citrus grower, rancher, contractor, and real estate owner.

Mr. Barnett loved making business deals, telling stories, and remaining active in the First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade where he was a member for 82 years.

Mr. Barnett is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Jean Barnett, Fort Meade, FL; son, Connally Barnett and wife Tina; daughter, Beverly Crockett, all of Fort Meade, FL; sister, Marge Pennington, Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, John Connally Barnett and wife Jenna, Addison Barnett and wife Savannah, all of Fort Meade, FL, Benjamin Crockett, Atlanta, GA, and Nicholas Crockett, Fort Meade, FL; great-grandsons, Jack, Sam, Brady, and Braxton Barnett, all of Fort Meade, FL.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 135 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the church sanctuary with Rev. Marion R. Sortore officiating, and interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade in honor of Mr. Barnett.

Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171



