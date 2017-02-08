WARREN 'RICK'
SUMLIN, 77
Warren 'Rick' Sumlin , 77 of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, died February 1, 2017 in Christania Hospital in Newark, Delaware.
He was born and reared in Lake Wales, Florida on March 13, 1939. He was the son of the late Mr. Edward Sumlin and Mrs. Belle Thrasher Sumlin.
He attended and was a graduate of the Roosevelt High School Class of 1957 where he was captain of the football team. He attended Gibbs College in St. Petersburg, Florida and later enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was the head Chef at the Dinner Bell Inn in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for many years until his retirement.
Miller Funeral Home, Laurel, Maryland in charge of arrangements
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2017