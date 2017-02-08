Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUVERNE (CLAUSSEN) STEPHENS. View Sign

LAKELAND - Louverne Stephens, 99, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15th and entered into her Heavenly home meeting her Savior face to face. For the past several years she has resided at Light & Life Park and Grace Manor Assisted Living.

She grew up west of Shelbyville, MO on a farm and did physical labor, including gardening and planting flowers. She generally did out-of-doors activities while her sisters tended to work indoors.

She attended a one-room Country school as did her mother and father, all of her brothers and sisters and many of her nieces and nephews.

Louverne was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna (Neuschafer) Claussen.

She outlived all of her three brothers and two sisters; Henry, Elmer, Grace, David and Catherine Kindel.

She attended God's Bible School and College and was an accomplished church pianist, learning most of her musical skill by self-instruction. In the early part of her life near Shelbyville she was an active church worker often teaching children's Sunday school with story-telling using interesting flannel-graph teaching aids.

In 1965 she was invited to an Ashburn, MO church to be a special pianist for a week long series of Revival services. Since Mr. G. Lewis Stephens, a widower who had the best car in the church, Mr. Stephens was assigned the task of picking up Louverne from where she stayed each evening that week, driving her to church and back home again. Out of this experience they became friends and were married within a few months. As part of that union she became a co-proprietor of her husband's general store and gas station, a bookkeeper, and a part-time postmaster. Mr. Stephens had three grown sons: Gayle an M.D. (EJ), (both are deceased), Charles an M.D. (Javene), and Richard, PhD (Arlene deceased), who is a former President of Greenville College in Illinois. Louverne really loved all of them and their extended families. They were married for well over 32 years before Mr. Stephens Sr. passed away in 1997.

Other than her husband's sons Louverne had no children of her own, so her own 'ten nieces and nephews' became her 'children.'

They are Norma Clemenson (Bernie), John (Carrie, deceased), Jim (Susan), Charles (Colleen,), Martha Bradshaw (Skip), Violet Rohrer (John), Byron (Peggy), Ralph Kindel (Linda), Cathlene Terbetski-Tanner (David Tanner), and Wanda Crosson (Lysle) and she loved each of them and they loved her.

She was a lifelong member of Free Methodist Churches where she lived in Shelbyville, Ashburn, Spring Arbor, Michigan and Lakeland.

You are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Thursday, February 9th at 2:00 pm at Light & Life Free Methodist Church, 5730 Deeson Road, Lakeland. Memorials can be made to Greenville College in Greenville. IL.



