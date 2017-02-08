JEAN ALESE
CULLUM, 88
LAKELAND - Jean Alese Cullum, 88, of Lakeland, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in the presence of her daughters.
She was born April 23, 1928 in Richmond, VA to parents Herman and Alice Mitchell. Jean was the eldest of 3 daughters. Her sisters were Millie West of Blairsville, GA and Patsy Cashion of Chesterfield, VA, both deceased. Jean was a graduate of John Marshall HS in Richmond, VA and worked as a secretary for the Medical College of Virginia, in charge of student accounts. In 1948 she married Robert L. West (deceased) and had 5 daughters: Judy Crawford of Lakeland, Jean Garrison of Plant City, Teresa Volk of Lakeland, Robin Valdes of Vero Beach (deceased) and Paula Trotter of Brookline, NH.
Jean is also survived by grandchildren Heather Crawford-Giaconi, Christopher Crawford, Sean Garrison, Jennifer Garrison, Jordan Volk, Tara Volk, Ryan Valdes, Brandon Valdes; great-grandchildren Haley, Ethan, Olivia, Ella, Mikayla and Preston.
Jean, Mom, will always be remembered for her gracious Southern ways, her kindness and enduring patience; one who was slow to anger and honest in her dealings; a beautiful woman with a good -business mind. She loved our Lord and desired to live a Christian life. In her last days, her favorite expression was 'God bless you' to all she came in contact with.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at 1PM in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 S. Bartow Hwy., Lakeland, 33801.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2017