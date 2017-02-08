Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE MARTIN RAYMOND LACHER. View Sign

MARIE

MARTIN RAYMOND LACHER, 93



LAKE WALES - Marie Martin Raymond Lacher of Lake Wales passed away Monday, February 6, 2017 at Water's Edge of Lake Wales.

She was born November 17, 1923 in Lake Wales to the late Ray E. and Amanda Martin; she was a lifelong resident of Lake Wales. She was retired from Florida Power and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Lake Wales.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, W.L. 'William Bill' Lacher; three brothers, Howard Martin, Wilburn Martin and T.F. Martin; and a sister, Kathryn Grant. Survivors include her daughters, Charlotte Cannon (Donald) of Mulberry and Nancy Turnquist (Lee) of Lake Wales; brother, William V. Martin of Tampa; sister, Rebecca Martin Easterly of Orlando; four grandchildren, Brian Woodford (Amity), Ann Vollendorf (Travis), Laura Bennett (Andy) and Stormy Lacher Dickson (Rich); nine great-grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales. Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at Lake Wales Cemetery with Rev. Barry Hooten officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Lake Wales Library (290 Cypress Gardens Lane, Lake Wales, FL 33853).

