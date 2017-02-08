Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ELOISA M.

GARCIA, 87



WINTER HAVEN - Eloisa M. Garcia, age 87, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017.

She was born August 7, 1929 in Brownsville, TX the daughter of Roque Marichalar and Sisaria Garza. She was a homemaker and member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garcia was preceded in death by her husband Carlos Garcia, Sr. and son Carlos Garcia, Jr. She is survived by her children: Israel Garcia (Elvira), Vicente Garcia (Carmen), Juan Garcia (Enedina), Eloisa Esparza (Francisco), David Garcia (Diana), Monserrata Tre-vino (Domingo), Cipriano Garcia (Elisa), Ismael Garcia (Catalina), Ricardo Garcia (Isabel) and Rosalinda Garcia, and four generations of grandchildren.

Visitation is Friday, February 10, 2017 from 9-11 am at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale, FL. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission at 12 noon.







ELOISA M.GARCIA, 87WINTER HAVEN - Eloisa M. Garcia, age 87, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017.She was born August 7, 1929 in Brownsville, TX the daughter of Roque Marichalar and Sisaria Garza. She was a homemaker and member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garcia was preceded in death by her husband Carlos Garcia, Sr. and son Carlos Garcia, Jr. She is survived by her children: Israel Garcia (Elvira), Vicente Garcia (Carmen), Juan Garcia (Enedina), Eloisa Esparza (Francisco), David Garcia (Diana), Monserrata Tre-vino (Domingo), Cipriano Garcia (Elisa), Ismael Garcia (Catalina), Ricardo Garcia (Isabel) and Rosalinda Garcia, and four generations of grandchildren.Visitation is Friday, February 10, 2017 from 9-11 am at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale, FL. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission at 12 noon. Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Eloisa Garcia

Click name above for additional details at:

www.ottlaughlinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of:

Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home

Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close