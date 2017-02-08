ELOISA M.
GARCIA, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Eloisa M. Garcia, age 87, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017.
She was born August 7, 1929 in Brownsville, TX the daughter of Roque Marichalar and Sisaria Garza. She was a homemaker and member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garcia was preceded in death by her husband Carlos Garcia, Sr. and son Carlos Garcia, Jr. She is survived by her children: Israel Garcia (Elvira), Vicente Garcia (Carmen), Juan Garcia (Enedina), Eloisa Esparza (Francisco), David Garcia (Diana), Monserrata Tre-vino (Domingo), Cipriano Garcia (Elisa), Ismael Garcia (Catalina), Ricardo Garcia (Isabel) and Rosalinda Garcia, and four generations of grandchildren.
Visitation is Friday, February 10, 2017 from 9-11 am at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale, FL. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission at 12 noon.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2017