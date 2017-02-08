RANDAL DALE
STRONG, 53
LAKELAND - Randal Dale Strong, 53, went to be with The Lord on Monday, February 6, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Randal was born March 11, 1963, in Lakeland, Florida and has been a lifelong resident.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lee Strong; mother, Gloria Curvin and dad, Melvin Curvin and sisters, Tracy Curvin-Booker, Denise Strong, Patti Ellman, Peggy Agiesta and Pam Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Nathan Strong; maternal grandmother, Doris Osborne; grandfather, Austin 'Pee Wee' Osborne and paternal grandparents, Laci & Belva Strong.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow at 11 a.m., on Friday, February 10, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2017