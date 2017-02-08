EVELYN JEANETTE
DeMENT, 72
AUBURNDALE - Evelyn Jeanette DeMent, 72, of Auburndale, FL passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017 at her residence.
Born July 19, 1944 in Steele, Missouri to R.Z. and Ruby James Boone, she has been a resident of the area for over 20 years. She attended Scott Lake Baptist Church in Lakeland and was a restaurant owner before retiring. She was also a volunteer for Good Shepherd Hospice for a number of years.
She is survived by: her husband of 36 1/2 years, Larry T. DeMent; her children, Kimberly JoAnn Jensen of Auburndale, FL and Randall Allen Rowell of Charlotte, NC; her siblings, Joan DeCourley of Poplar Bluff, MO, Roger Boone of Kennet, MO, Joyce Tumlin of Snellville, GA, Dwayne Boone of Virginia, Danny Ray Boone of Haines City, FL and David Boone of Haines City, FL; and four grandchildren, Michael Jared Rowell, Rev. Devon Scott Jensen, Alanna Megan Jensen and Chloe Isabel Rowell.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am till 11:00am. Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2017