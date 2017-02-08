|
BETTY ROBERTS
BAXTER
(HADLEY), 73
LAKELAND - Betty Roberts Baxter (Hadley), a long-time resident of Lakeland died at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on February 3, 2017 at the age of 73.
Betty is survived by her husband, Harold 'Jack' Baxter; her daughter, Abbie Roberts Messer and husband, Andy, Crawfordville, FL; her grandchildren, Judson Messer and wife, Abby, Crawfordville, FL and Samuel Messer, Ochlocknee, GA; her great grandson, Knox Judson Messer, Crawfordville, FL; her sister, Helen Hadley Sawyer, Sun City Center, FL; her aunt, Abbie Williams Whidden, Moore Haven, FL; and step-children, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Mattie Hadley of Lakeland; her brothers Ralph 'Butchie' Hadley, Moore Haven, FL, and Alton 'Jake' Hadley, Slidell, LA; and her first husband, James Ira Roberts, Lakeland, FL.
Betty was born on July 14, 1943 in Clewiston, FL to Arthur and Mattie Hadley. She graduated from Kathleen High School in 1961. Betty attended beauty school and was a hairdresser.
Betty and Jack would have celebrated 27 years of marriage in May. She and Jack grew up in the same town and reconnected in 1989. They enjoyed traveling and cruising and often did so with their friends.
Betty loved her daughter unconditionally. She always introduced her as her 'pride and joy' and expressed to her that other than knowing Jesus as her Savior, she was her greatest blessing. She adored her son-in-law, Andy, her grandchildren, Judson and Samuel, and her great-grandchild, Knox. She also loved Judson's wife, Abby, as if she were her own grandchild. They will all miss her phone call on their birthdays, playing games with her, and hearing her tell the same stories over and over.
Betty loved spending vacations at the beach with her family. For over 30 years, her annual vacation was spent at Pelican Shores in Englewood. She was very creative and in her later years enjoyed arranging flowers for family, friends, and her church. Betty loved Jesus and was passionate about loving others and treating them with kindness. She was an active and dedicated member of the Outreach Baptist Church. She will be missed greatly.
A celebration of Life was held on Monday, Feb. 6th at 10am at the Crestview Baptist Church.
Crestview Baptist Church
6949 Old Polk City Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2017
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|